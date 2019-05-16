Collas Crill Corporate Services Limited appoints Caymanian Managing Director

Charlotte Cloete

Charlotte Cloete has been appointed as Managing Director of Collas Crill Corporate Services Limited (CCCS).



Charlotte is a qualified Cayman Islands lawyer (non-practising) and has 15 years experience working for large and medium sized international legal, trust and fiduciary services companies, having previously worked for the Walkers and Intertrust.



Charlotte joined the law firm Collas Crill in 2016 as Business Manager during the immediate period after it’s merger in Cayman with Charles Adams Ritchie and Duckworth, before becoming a partner of that firm in January 2018 and subsequently taking overall responsibility for the day to day operational management of CCCS.



“Charlotte has been instrumental in building a platform for the future growth of CCCS and continues to drive change and innovation across all service lines in Cayman as well as globally”, said Alan de Saram, Director CCCS.



Following large infrastructure upgrades CCCS has experienced continued success, with the team doubling in size over the past two years.



“Charlotte and I are excited to continue our strategy of growth and collaboration across all aspects of the global financial services business in 2019. This is a very exciting time for us as we continue to expand our offering clients of the Collas Crill Group globally”: said David Sussman, MD Collas Crill Trust.



is a licensed company manager in the Cayman Islands, associated with the Collas Crill Group. CCCS provides corporate, regulatory, and governance services to Cayman Islands registered companies and partnerships.



