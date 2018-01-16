Collas Crill Cayman Islands welcomes Articled Clerk

From Collas Crill

Jared Awe has joined offshore law firm Collas Crill as a new Articled Clerk in its Cayman Islands office.

The 18-month Articled Clerk programme, designed to develop the legal practice and professional skills of future lawyers, will see Jared rotate between the firm’s departments, gaining experience across commercial and corporate law, investment funds and dispute resolution as well as fiduciary and property.

Prior to joining the firm, Jared attended The University of Law, in Manchester where he completed the Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course.

Before studying law Jared was an investment analyst at a private family office in Grand Cayman where he focused on fundamental analysis of equity investment products.

Alan de Saram, managing partner of Collas Crill in Cayman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jared to the firm. We look forward to doing as much as we can to support Jared in his Articles and his development as a Cayman Islands attorney at law.”