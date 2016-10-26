Collas Crill Associate admitted as attorney

Collas Crill’s latest appointment, Rupert Stanning, has been admitted as an attorney-at-law of the Courts of the Cayman Islands.

Rupert joins Collas Crill as an associate in the dispute resolution team, having previously been admitted as a solicitor of the Senior Courts of England & Wales following a Master’s degree in International Banking and Finance Law at UCL.

He joins the growing team in the Cayman Islands with a particular focus on cross-border insolvency and restructuring.

In addition to his primary practice areas, Rupert has a professional interest and expertise in renewable energy, having managed a biogas plant and co-founded a consultancy in the UK specialising in anaerobic digestion.

The application for Rupert’s admission was made by the head of department, Stephen Leontsinis, who judiciously mentioned Rupert’s enthusiasm for cricket, a pastime coincidentally shared by the presiding judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Charles Quin QC.

Stephen said: “As our commercial litigation, insolvency and restructuring team continues to grow and is heavily involved in a number of shareholder disputes and complex, high value cross-border matters, we are really pleased to welcome Rupert to our team.”

Pictured (L to R): Partner Stephen Leontsinis, Associate Rupert Stanning, The Hon. Mr. Justice Quin QC, Senior Associate Matthew Dors, Partner Alan de Saram