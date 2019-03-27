Collas Crill appoints new Global Relationship Manager

Former Deputy CEO of Guernsey Finance Kate Clouston has joined Collas Crill as global relationship manager.

Kate brings significant experience of working with China and the appointment comes as Collas Crill looks to build on its presence in Asia, while capitalising on the region’s importance to the offshore finance industry.

A key component of the role will be client facing, helping to connect private clients, family offices and businesses with Collas Crill’s team of experts who can advise on many pertinent issues, including investment funds, intergenerational wealth transfer and international business expansion.

Kate will also be working with the business development team to continue to develop the firm’s profile in North America, Europe and other territories, while using her extensive contacts to source new international opportunities.

Before joining Collas Crill, Kate was responsible for spearheading Guernsey Finance’s international business development efforts and has been credited for making significant progress in the Asian and US markets.

She has spent significant periods overseas, particularly in Asia, where her ability to speak Mandarin has been critical to building strong relationships in the region.

Before moving to Guernsey, Kate was based in Hong Kong where she completed an MBA at Ivey Business School as well as Mandarin Studies at the University of Hong Kong.

She was previously a political analyst with the world’s oldest think tank in London, the Royal United Services Institute, where she assisted with significant research projects on issues such as the UK/NATO defence policy and coordinating humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

After graduating from Georgetown University, Kate worked as a researcher for Rt Hon Oliver Letwin MP before completing an MSc at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Speaking of her appointment, Kate said: “I am delighted to join the Collas Crill team. I have been privileged to work with firms across all sectors in the industry, and I am looking forward to applying my knowledge and experience to this new role, helping to develop Collas Crill’s reputation for client collaboration and build the firm’s presence around the world.

Iain Beresford, Collas Crill’s chief business development and marketing officer, said: “Kate is highly respected and connected at a global level. She is naturally collaborative, and her youthful ‘can-do’ attitude is a great fit for Collas Crill. We’re excited to have her on-board, especially during this time of strategic growth for the firm.



Note

Collas Crill is a leading offshore law firm with offices in BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey, London and Singapore.

Collas Crill provides the highest quality legal knowledge and experience to clients around the world, and particularly in Jersey, Guernsey, the UK, US, Europe and Asia.

Clients include leading financial institutions, high net worth individuals, international businesses and funds.

