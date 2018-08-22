Collapsible straw

Thinking of quitting straws? This collapsible one will help.

BY TEAM COMMERCEMASHABLE DEALS From Mashable

Cut down on your plastic intake with this collapsible and reusable straw.

Over the past few years, both restaurants and cities have begun to ban the use of plastic straws. Just a few weeks ago, Starbucks made headlines by announcing its plans to eliminate plastic straws by 2020.

Sure, the eradication of plastic straws is a major win for the environment, but a part of us is really going to miss ’em. How else are we expected to slurp fountain soda at a baseball game or devour our iced coffees in the summer without staining our teeth? Paper straws are a decent alternative, but they often get soggy after a few sips. And many of these straw bans overlook the needs of people with disabilities.

For straw lovers, RAWTronics’ Collapsible Reusable Straw could be a good alternative. Made of reusable, BPA-free material, this option cuts down your plastic use but lets you drink your favorite beverage the old-fashioned way.

We know what you’re thinking: Carrying a straw to every bar, restaurant, or social gathering you go to sounds weird. But thanks to its innovative design, this straw folds into four pieces and fits nicely into a stainless steel carrying case, which makes it easy to slip into your purse or keep attached to your keys. And once you’ve downed your beverage of choice, you can wash out your straw with its accompany cleaner.

Normally, RAWTronics’ staw is valued at $50, but it’s currently on sale for $25. Sure, $25 for a single straw is by no means cheap, but when you think about how much plastic you’ll save, it’s well worth the investment. Mother Nature will be proud.

Collapsible Reusable Straw With Cleaner & Case — $24.99

See Details

ALL IMAGES: RAWTRONICS