Code Cayman launches free Summer computer programming course for local students

Grand Cayman, 11 July 2019: Code (Cayman) is launching Youth Code (Cayman) 2019, its first one-of-a-kind computer programming course that will inspire Cayman’s next generation to break into the technology by learning to code.

Code (Cayman) is a learning and support network dedicated to supporting the growth of the local technology industry, and ensuring the skills required to enter or grow in this sector are accessible to everyone through training, events and mentorship programs.

Youth Code (Cayman) 2019 takes place on 12–16 August 2019, from 9:00 am–2:00 pm at Cayman Enterprise City Strathvale House. The program is open to all students between the ages of 12–17 who are interested in coding and technology. Registration is free, but space is limited to 20 participants to ensure an individual approach and one-on-one tutoring.

The one-week course offers an intensive deep dive into computer programming, game development, website and application creation and more, plus ongoing mentor support for months after completion of the program. A follow-up course is being planned so that participants can continue to advance their acquired skills.

Code (Cayman) was founded in 2019 by the Ministry of Community Affairs, Cayman Enterprise City, Walkers and Cartan Group as an initiative to introduce more people in the Cayman Islands to coding. Youth Code (Cayman) is sponsored by Harneys and Omise Holdings, whose support includes the donation of 20 laptops to the program. Harneys and Omise Holdings are committed to helping develop Cayman into a technology centre in the long-term, which includes nurturing Cayman’s next generation of technology experts through training and education programs.

Marco Martins, the Managing Partner of Harneys’ Cayman office stated, “We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative with Code (Cayman) and the opportunity to help the youth of the Cayman Islands.”

In the US, computing jobs are the primary source of new wages and are projected to grow at twice the rate of all other jobs, yet 65% of schools do not teach computer science (source: www.code.org). In Cayman, Code (Cayman) is committed to supporting local students interested in technology through extracurricular education; the founders of the organization are committed to investing in the future of Cayman’s youth, from mentoring students through secondary and tertiary education to helping them to find employment in the industry.

“Every 21st century child should have a chance to learn about algorithms, how to make an application, or how the internet works,” explains Brandon Caruana, Director of Code (Cayman) and Managing Member of Cartan Group. “As a group we are passionate about technology, software, security, cryptography, hardware and making technology accessible to everyone.”

Caruana will also lead the youth program. “We are excited about taking some of the best and brightest students in our community and building a long-term support infrastructure and community for the next generation of Cayman-based technology companies,” he adds.

Code (Cayman) recently completed its first training program Women Code (Cayman), a 12 week-long introductory computer programming course. The free program was developed to help close the technology sector’s gender gap and offered more than 30 women a supportive network and platform to learn how to code. Following its success, the organization is preparing a second series of the program to take place in Q3 2019.

To register for Youth Code (Cayman), contact info@codecayman.com. For more information on Code (Cayman) and its upcoming training programs visit www.codecayman.com.

About Code (Cayman)

Code (Cayman) supports and develops active contributors to Cayman’s digital economy. Code (Cayman) designs and organizes programs for individuals interested in software development and offers opportunities to learn new skills or to further their existing knowledge. These programs are customized to introduce participants to programming and provide a setting to acquire the foundational skills, understanding and knowledge to support further exploration in the field. Code (Cayman) wishes to empower individuals who want to acquire the necessary skillset to pursue a career in coding, wishes to learn more about the topic, or is interested in coding as an extracurricular activity or hobby. Code (Cayman) fosters and nurtures support networks between students, alumni and volunteers to promote leadership and encourage professional growth in the technology industry.