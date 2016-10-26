October 26, 2016

Coconuts

coco-a-_1522 coco_1521 coco_1557 coco_1573 vol_1624CWA – Coconuts Back in Demand!

CWA CLIPPING: “Coconuts Bounce back”

The strength of the Caribbean coconut industry, which is in a boom due to the renewed focus on and wellnesss, is a significant component of the ongoing of Agriculture (CWA) discussions, being hosted by the .

Last night the delegates sampled local fresh and jelly at a welcome social, in addition to the business discussions on the topic.

A regional “coconut plan” was established yesterday, in a forum led by Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI).

The components range from creating investment profiles for potential financiers, and establishing seed banks for top varieties, to developing production and marketing components.

The top-level meetings were opened yesterday by Agriculture Minister the Hon. Kurt TIbbetts.

For more info, visit: www.cwa2016cayman.com

