CWA – Coconuts Back in Demand!

CWA CLIPPING: “Coconuts Bounce back”

The strength of the Caribbean coconut industry, which is in a boom due to the renewed focus on health and wellnesss, is a significant component of the ongoing Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) discussions, being hosted by the Cayman Islands Government.

Last night the delegates sampled local fresh coconut water and jelly at a welcome social, in addition to the business discussions on the topic.

A regional “coconut plan” was established yesterday, in a forum led by Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI).

The components range from creating investment profiles for potential financiers, and establishing seed banks for top varieties, to developing production and marketing components.

The top-level meetings were opened yesterday by Agriculture Minister the Hon. Kurt TIbbetts.

For more info, visit: www.cwa2016cayman.com