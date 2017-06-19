Cleveland Clinic doctors educate Cayman Islands’ medical community

Cleveland Clinic hosted its annual “Breast Cancer Awareness Update” CME symposium at St Matthews University on Friday 9th June.

The event was hosted in conjunction with the University and the Cayman Islands Medical and Dental Society and attended by local physicians and students.

Dr. Thomas Samuel, Chair, Cleveland Clinic Florida Department of Hematology/Oncology was one of three physicians speaking at the event.

“The purpose of this annual event is to create an opportunity for the sharing of knowledge and ideas to ensure that Cayman’s healthcare providers are able to offer patients in Cayman the best possible treatment,” Dr. Samuel said.

At the seminar, Dr. Samuel provided an update on breast cancer care and assessing risk and the screening procedures that should be followed for patients that have been identified as having a high risk.

Dr. Samuel also spoke about new treatment options including chemotherapy and hormone therapy with a special focus on immunotherapy – using the immune system to fight cancer, reducing the side effects of treatment and harnessing the immune system to see cancer as foreign.

“Through sharing our research and experience, we are able to ensure that healthcare providers have the most up to date knowledge, screening and care options,” Dr Samuel said.

Dr. John Greskovich, Radiation Oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Florida, gave an overview of ‘State-of-the-Art Breast Cancer Strategies and Innovations in Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery’.

Dr. Peela Jagannadha Rao, of St Matthews University, spoke on the topic of ‘Prognostic and Diagnostic Markers of the Breast Carcinoma’.

“Ultimately, we hope that all those who attended this event are able to walk away with a new arsenal of ideas and tools at their fingertips to help ensure that the Cayman community gets the best possible care.” Dr Samuel said.

