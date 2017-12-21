CIMPA announces 2018 board to lead the growing Cayman Islands marketing association

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (“CIMPA”) recently held its 2017 Annual General Meeting, where it toasted a successful year for marketing in the Cayman Islands and voted in a new Board. The 2018 CIMPA Board is as follows:

Outgoing Board members include Laura Skec (Chairman), Karen Ebanks (Vice Chair), Maya Lewis (Secretary) and Eileen Keens (Head of Membership).

“2017 was an exceptional year for CIMPA,” said Laura Skec, 2017 CIMPA Chair. “The Board set an aggressive training and events schedule, designed to help increase and improve the association’s awareness and overall contribution to the marketing profession in Cayman. The Board took the challenge with relish and delivered a fantastic programme of activities to its members, and I am excited to watch the association continue to grow over the next year under the helm of the new team.”

Most recently CIMPA held its annual marketing awards, which were adjudicated by three independent, international judges and focused on the heroes of the local marketing sector. With over 40 applicants across eight categories, the glamorous awards ceremony and dinner held in November solidified the awards as a key event for the local marketing community. The 2018 CIMPA marketing awards are slated to take place in Spring 2018, with the application process launching early next year.

Last summer, the association also hosted its popular annual conference focused on ‘Storytelling,’ as consumers increasingly look to make connections with brands and businesses through marketing. The fourth annual conference, this flagship event has grown from strength-to-strength and this year saw a line-up of fantastic international and local speakers and over 150 delegates, showcasing the need for fresh, international perspectives and insight from local industry leaders to help empower and motivate local marketers. Next year, the conference is set to take place in Fall 2018 and CIMPA members will benefit from early-bird booking and a reduced registration fee.

As the new elects settle in, the 2018 Board is asking for energized and invigorated members to apply for the following volunteer positions:

Volunteer Position

Marketing & Communications

Design Volunteer

Content Volunteer

Events & Training

Conference Volunteer

Awards Volunteer

Socials Volunteer

Sponsorship Coordinator

Training Volunteer

Current CIMPA members are also reminded that membership runs from January 1st. Annual membership fees are CI$125 for individuals and CI$500 for corporate members. For more information about CIMPA, 2018 membership and volunteer opportunities, visit www.cimpa.ky or email info@cimpa.ky.

Photo Credit: The outgoing 2017 CIMPA Board (left to right): Angel Ho, Laura Skec, Maya Lewis, Eileen Keens, Harriet Moon, Tanya Wigmore, Catherine Healy, Karen Ebanks.

About CIMPA

The Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (“CIMPA”) is a non-profit organisation that embraces all major business sectors and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Its goal is to help shape the future of the marketing profession in the Cayman Islands by building talented marketers and exceptional business leaders and by demonstrating marketing’s value and strategic role as a key driver of business success to gain respect as an industry.