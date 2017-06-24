CIFA Under 21 Men’s FA CUP Finals Sunday, 25 June 2017
June 24, 2017 by 1 Comment
June 25, 2017
For all the latest Cayman, Caribbean and International Stories plus cartoons and puzzles. 32 + new blogs daily
|
Currently
77°
Clear
Today is forecast to be Warmer than yesterday. Afternoon thunderstorms.
|
Sunday 06/25 80%
High 94° / Low 74°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
|
Sunday Night 06/25 20%
High 94° / Low 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday, 25 June 2017 Annex Playing … [Read More...]
Last Thursday evening, 22 June 2017, a prisoner … [Read More...]
From RCIPS Stolen 1999 White Honda … [Read More...]
From Foster's Food Fair Foster’s Food Fair-IGA … [Read More...]
Terms + Policies - Advertising Policy - Privacy Policy . © 2017 • iNews
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News Sunday, 25 June 2017 Annex Playing Field 7:00pm Cayman Athletic Sports Club vs Academy Sports Club Link: CIFA Under 21 Men’s FA CUP Finals Sunday, 25 June 2017 […]