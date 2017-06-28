CIAA RFP for concession space at Cayman Islands ORIA

From CIAA

CIAA RFP FOR CONCESSION SPACE AT ORIA

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (27 June 2017) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to Develop and Operate In-Terminal Concessions at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on 13th April 2017 which closes on 30th June 2017. For over one year prior to this the proposed design standards, methodology and revenue model was widely publicized and invited much public debate. The resulting RFP took into account all of this discussion and represents the best solution to meet the CIAA’s objectives while providing opportunities for local businesses. One of our objectives is to exceed guest expectations by creating a memorable shopping and dining experience through appealing retail and food and beverage concepts. It is also our objective to optimize revenue for the Authority. To ensure we meet these objectives, it is incumbent upon the Authority to make the proper selection of future vendors who will have the highest possibility for successfully operating in a unique business environment. In order to accomplish this, it is important for the Authority to receive important information from proposers including, for example, references, concept descriptions and revenue forecasts. We have established a fair and transparent bidding and evaluation process to garner the information we need to make the best decisions possible. Our standards and minimum qualifications complement the elegant design of the new airport terminal.

They represent airport best practices worldwide and help us compete in the region and beyond as a choice destination.

The airport is the front door to our country and the last impression for our visitors returning home. The CIAA is passionate about ensuring our guests have an outstanding travel experience by providing a modern facility, and amenities we can be proud of.