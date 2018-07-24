CIAA announces staff promotion at CKIA in Cayman Brac

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (24 July 2018) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which owns and operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA), is pleased to announce the promotion of Darynn Conolly in June 2018 to the position of Airport Operations Officer at CKIA, Cayman Brac.

In his new role, Darynn will perform the necessary administrative duties contributing to the efficiency of airport operations, including the monitoring of airside and terminal facilities and personnel, to ensure compliance with CIAA airport policies and procedures.

“I am thrilled to have been given this employment opportunity and would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in making this a reality. I look forward to making a positive contribution to the overall success of CKIA operations,” said Mr. Conolly.

Darynn has worked at CKIA for the last 10 years, starting out as an Aeronautical Information Services Officer and Meteorological Observer before acting in the position of Airport Operations Officer from January 2015 to March 2016. Prior to being promoted, Darynn successfully participated in 18 months of on-the-job training and development planned activities with his assigned experienced mentor, CIAA Quality & Compliance Manager Jeremy Jackson, who was responsible for ensuring that he satisfactorily met the competencies required to fulfill the duties listed in the CKIA Airport Operations Officer job description.

“As a proud Caymanian and Darynn’s mentor, I am happy to have been used as a catalyst to guide Darynn through his career advancement and to help him succeed both personally and professionally,” said Mr. Jackson.

In his new position, Darynn will be reporting directly to the CKIA Airport Manager, Miguel Martin who commented, “It has been a gratifying experience in supporting Darynn to achieve this pinnacle of his career. This is a well-deserved promotion, following months of preparatory training, mentoring and coaching. He is a proven valuable asset to the CIAA.”

The Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, formerly known as Gerrard-Smith International Airport, commenced operations in 1955 when Cayman Brac Airways started an air service between the three Cayman Islands. CKIA has a staff complement of 38 employees and plays an important role in the development of Cayman Brac as a top tourist and dive destination. It efficiently facilitates the flow of local and international passengers, cargo and mail, including local residents who chose to “getaway” from the hustle and bustle of Grand Cayman.

IMAGE: PHOTO SUBMITTED: CKIA Airport Manager Miguel Martin (left) congratulates Darynn Conolly on his promotion to Airport Operations Officer.