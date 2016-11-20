Christmas at Cayman Islands Camana Bay is GIVING

CAMANA BAY CHRISTMAS GIVE

The Magic of Christmas Begins with Giving

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman : As a part of the greater Grand Cayman community, the people who live, work and visit Camana Bay come together every holiday season to help spread the joy of Christmas to those in need through the Camana Bay Christmas Give.

Now in its sixth year, the Christmas Give initiative offers a variety of ways in which the public can share in the spirit of holiday giving. This year’s drive will support the initiatives of the Cayman Islands Humane Society, Feed our Future and the Department of Children and Family Services.

The Christmas Give kicks off on 19 November, traditionally on the day of Camana Bay’s Annual Tree Lighting and runs until Christmas Eve. The Cayman Islands Humane Society was voted as this year’s beneficiary of choice by people who work and live at Camana Bay and as such will receive the total funds raised through these festively fun opportunities:

Take photos with traditional Santa Claus on Thursdays from 5pm to 7pm in Gardenia Court or on Saturdays with Caribbean Santa Claus from 3pm to 5pm on The Island. Picture This Studios will take photos and then donate CI$1 for every photo package purchased.

Have your pet take a photo with Santa Claus by Picture This Studios at Santa Paws on 26 November from 10am to 12pm in Gardenia Court. Visitors can make donations directly or through purchasing pet accessories and photo packages.

Run around the Town Centre in red and white regalia at the annual Santa Run on Sunday, 27 November at 6:30am. Net proceeds will benefit the Give.

Donate money using the cascading coin stand and challenge friends or family to a coin race or put bills in the collection box. The stand is located at Regal Cinemas.

A Dress Down Day will also be organised where people from Camana Bay’s offices are encouraged to wear festive outfits for a donation.

There are other equally fun activities that support additional charities:

Purchase a CI$1 North Pole stamp at Mail Boxes Etc. and watch your child mail a letter to Santa Claus to benefit Feed our Future – a charitable organisation that provides free lunches for hungry schoolchildren.

Brighten Christmas morning for a child in need through a special toy drive. Stop by the Camana Bay Visitor Centre to learn about gifts you can buy for children identified by the Department of Children & Family Services.

In appreciation of people’s generosity, Dart will match the total Give efforts up to CI$10,000.

For more information on how you can lend your support over the holidays, visit the Camana Bay Visitor Centre or CamanaBay.com.

To keep up to date with the latest happenings at Camana Bay, like Camana Bay on Facebook and follow @CamanaBay on Twitter and @Camana_Bay on Instagram.