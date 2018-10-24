China tour delights Cayman Islands Chamber delegates

From Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce

A 79-member Chamber delegation recently returned from a 10-day multi-city tour of China this month. The delegates visited the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou and Xi’an.

It’s the first trip of its kind organised by the Chamber and included airfare, hotels, food, tours and transportation.

The delegation visited Tiananmen Square, the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City, the Summer Palace, the Ming Tombs, Yu Garden, the Terracotta Warriors excavation site and museum and a ride on the Shanghai Maglev Train, the world’s fastest commuter train. They also toured a Jade Factory, a Pearl facility, the Dong Ling Silk factory, an embroidery institute, a green tea plantation and a ceramic and lacquer ware factory.

“It was a trip of a lifetime for many of the delegates,” said Chamber CEO Wil Pineau, CCE. “The English-speaking guides made the historical attractions and cities come alive. I am delighted that the Chamber was able to offer this affordable tour package and look forward to offering another package that will excite the membership as much as this trip to China.”

The CEO also met with Bryan Zhang, Managing Director of Sapience Partners and Zhang Jing, from the Shanghai Hongkou District Commission of Commerce (Economy) and the Shanghai Hongkou District Tourism Administration to establish business links.