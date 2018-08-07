China: Government launches nationwide security inspection and correction campaign for Big Data applications

By Samuel Yang, Yang Chen – AnJie Law Firm From ILO

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) recently launched a nationwide security inspection and correction campaign regarding Big Data applications in China.(1)

This campaign is one of a series of network security inspection projects launched by the MPS on 1 June 2018, which target:

key information systems;

critical information infrastructure; and

Big Data.

The Big Data campaign focuses on the level of supervision, security and protection afforded in the collection, storage, application, transfer and destruction of such data. A key part of the project is the differentiation between lawfully and unlawfully collected data.

Guo Qiquan, a general engineer in the MPS network security safeguard department, commented that Big Data security is an essential part of the national network security investigations, with a particular focus on the protection of personal information. According to Qiquan, information and communication technology assets, including storage hardware and information tunnels, also require protection.

For further information on this topic please contact Samuel Yang or Yang Chen at AnJie Law Firm by telephone (+86 10 8567 5988) or email (yanghongquan@anjielaw.com or chenyang@anjielaw.com). The AnJie Law Firm website can be accessed at www.anjielaw.com.​

End notes

(1) Economic Information Daily, 20 July 2018.

The materials contained on this website are for general information purposes only and are subject to the disclaimer.

ILO is a premium online legal update service for major companies and law firms worldwide. In-house corporate counsel and other users of legal services, as well as law firm partners, qualify for a free subscription.

Authors

Samuel Yang

Yang Chen

SOURCE: https://www.internationallawoffice.com/Newsletters/IT-Internet/China/AnJie-Law-Firm/Government-launches-nationwide-security-inspection-and-correction-campaign-for-Big-Data-applications?utm_source=ILO+Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Newsletter+2018-08-07&utm_campaign=IT+%26+Internet+Newsletter