Chef Eric Ripert returns with the Cayman Cookout

The annual Cayman Cookout returns for its ninth season at the luxury Caribbean resort Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman from January 12-15, 2017 for four spectacular culinary days.

An irresistable opportunity to kick off your shoes and go barefoot on the magnificent Seven Mile Beach and relax in the sun soaked Cayman Islands whilst enjoying an elite line-up of talented chefs, wine and spirit experts and culinary influencers. Over 40 exclusive events are also in the offering including interactive cooking demonstrations, tastings, tours, dinners, pairings and unique epicurean experiences.

Originally created by illustrious Chef Eric Ripert – seafood master and co-owner of Le Bernardin in New York City and Blue by Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Cayman Cookout 2017 will also welcome special guests: Anthony Bourdain, José Andrés, Emeril Lagasse, Christina Tosi, Terrance Brennan, Daniel Humm, Tim Love and Roland Passot.

Book ahead now for your chance to have a seasonal lunch prepared by three Michelin starred Daniel Humm, vintage champagne tastings, as well as mixology sessions with Charles Joly and many more.

What: Cayman Cookout

When: 12 to 15 January, 2016

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

