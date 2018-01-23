Charity donates computers to Cayman Brac elderly

The National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) donates two desktop computers to the Older Persons’ Programme in Cayman Brac in support of learning and development.

The donation was made possible through the guidance of the Department of Children and Family Services’ (DCFS) who have been assisting the elderly with basic computer classes held on the sister island. This was a team effort, thanks to Simply Computers in Grand Cayman who refurbished the two computers; NCVO staff member, Trevor Blake for safely packaging them for shipping; and Ms. Patricia Bolton and her son, Chevaughn Le’Vel who were instrumental in transporting the computers to the Brac.

“The computers will temporarily be placed at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre (KCCC). The classes will be held there until a permanent location can be identified that can facilitate more computers,” said DCFS Social Worker, Bouvia Ferguson.

The benefits of having the computers located at the KCCC is two-fold. It creates a central location, making them more accessible to the older persons in the community and for the KCCC residents who would also like to learn how to navigate the various operating systems.

“We just want this to be a recorded milestone and a spring board for others in the community to join in as we continue to bridge the technological gap for older persons,” added Ms. Ferguson.

In early 2017, the NCVO received a donation to purchase four new computers which led to the repurposing of the older ones; two of the other machines are now in use by teachers in classrooms at the Miss Nadine’s Preschool.

“The NCVO is very pleased to see older persons in the Brac developing themselves through the gift of these repurposed desktops. We encourage other entities to engage with the DCFS to further meet the needs of the sister islands community,” commented NCVO Board Chairman, Tim Courtis.

The NCVO is an independent, non-profit, charitable organization which engages in projects to meet the ever-growing needs of the community.

For more information on the NCVO, to become a corporate sponsor or volunteer, email ncvo@ncvo.org.ky, log on to www.ncvo.org.ky or call 949-2124.

Pictures: Elderly residents in Cayman Brac enjoy surfing the web as DCFS staff look on.

IMAGE: PHOTO COURTESY: DCFS Cayman Brac