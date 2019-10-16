Changes to the Cayman Heart Fund Board of Directors

Colleen Mellott, CHF Director, Suzy Soto, CHF Founder, Barrie Quappe, CHF Board Member, David Dinner, CHF Board Member, Dr. Bella Beraha, MD, CHF Chairman, Angelique Bodden, Coordinator, Ailian Evans, CHF Board Member

(Grand Cayman, October 14, 2019) Cayman Heart Fund is pleased to announce some changes to our Board of Director. Please help us welcome Dr. Bella Beraha, MD to her new role as Chairman of the Board. Maureen Cubbon as the new vice chairman and Colleen Mellott is joining the Board as a Director after being our Coordinator for three years.

Dr Bella Beraha (the new chairman) was born and raised in Venezuela where she received her medical degree at the Universidad Central de Venezuela. Dr Beraha then moved to Florida and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the renowned Cleveland Clinic, Florida. She became Board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She remained in South Florida and worked as a Hospitalist for the 700 bed Memorial Regional Hospital in Broward Florida.

Dr. Beraha then moved with her family (husband and 3 kids) to the Cayman Islands in 2011. She presently works as a private Physician at Helix Healthcare and hold privileges at Doctors Hospital and George Town Hospital. She has been a Director, Vice-chair and is now Chair for the Cayman Heart Fund, as such she is the main organizer of their annual International Symposium. She has also organized and participated in multiple corporate educational talks, community educational events and health screenings and many more Heart Fund associated events. She also served on the Board of Directors for the HSA for 1 year. She is passionate about all aspects of preventative medicine and strives to help Cayman become heart disease free!

Maureen Cubbon (the new vice chairman) is the Wellness & Culinary Director at Bestlife and has over 15 years of experience working with local, international and Fortune 500 companies.

Maureen Cubbon

She has helped create and implement several community initiatives focused around children health such as the Be Active & Eat Smart Program, The Project Grow School Garden Program and is a founding Member of the National Health Task Force for Children’s Health, an arm of the Cayman Heart Fund. As an active board member at the CHF, she also coordinates all community health and wellness initiatives and outreach programs.

Ms. Cubbon has a deep passion for food education is also an award-winning chef, achieving first place in the 2013 Food & Wine Cayman Cookout Amateur Chef Competition and a finalist in 2012. She currently hosts and runs healthy cooking classes and programs for corporate clients and budding chefs with Bon Vivant in Camana Bay.

Maureen is the Cayman Islands Ambassador for Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution Program and is the Lead Instructor for the Seed2Plate afterschool program in partnership with the YMCA. This program provides a grassroots approach to teach children where their food comes by creating school gardens and teaching basic cooking skills through hands on learning.

Newly appointed CHF Director Colleen Mellott is well acquainted with the non-profits mission statement and strategic plan. As past Project Coordinator her dedication, experience and knowledge will surely compliment her in this new role.

Colleen Mellott

Volunteering in the community since her teens, serving as a Rotarian for many years and creating a networking house for local filmmakers, Colleen has made time and space to help people and animals throughout the years.

A resume listing work in the Canadian film and television industry, marketing and sales for Audi and Volkswagen, traveling the globe for training programs and driving an Audi R8 on the Autodromo Formula 1 Raceway in Guatemala are just a few examples of her past work and passion for fun.

Wife, Mother and proud Grandmother, Colleen is an advocate for healthy habits, kind words, beach walks, and Caribbean sunsets. Colleen looks forward to supporting and assisting the CHF in an administrative capacity, and with all program initiates and fund-raising events.

These ladies are dedicated to helping Cayman Heart Fund spread awareness and help eradicate Heart Disease. CHF is excited about the new changes and Is looking forward to working with the community to boast heart health.

The Cayman Heart Fund is a non-profit, non-government organization dedicated to the reduction of heart and circulatory disease in the Cayman Islands. Heart and circulatory disease, known as cardiovascular disease (CVD), is the number one health problem in the Cayman Islands. For more information contact: 345-916-6324 or [email protected].