Chanderpaul receives UWI honorary doctorate

West Indies cricket legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul recently received the Honorary Doctor of Laws by The University of the West Indies (UW)), St. Augustine, Trinidad.

Chanderpaul, 44, is one of the most outstanding batsmen in West Indies history. He is currently one of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ambassador for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 tournament to be played in the Caribbean from Nov. 9-24.

Director of CWI and Tournament Director of ICC Women’s World Twenty20, Jennifer Nero, paid a special tribute to Chanderpaul.

She congratulated him on his honor by UWI saying it was well deserved.

Nero said the former middle-order Guyanese batsman was an outstanding West Indian, a truly remarkable person who rose to become one of the finest cricketers in West Indies history.

During his outstanding international career, which spanned over two decades, Chanderpaul played a record 161 Test matches.

He scored 11,867 runs, including 30 centuries, at an impressive average of 51.37 runs per innings. His top score was 203 not out, which he made on two occasion against South Africa at his home ground in Guyana and against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

He also excelled in 268 One-Day Internationals with a best of 150 not out, among 11 centuries.

