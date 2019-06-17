Chamber Pension’s Board of Trustees welcomes FLOW Finance Director

George Town, Grand Cayman; 14 June 2019

Giosino Colaicovo

Chamber Pension Plan’s board of trustees welcomes FLOW Finance Director Giosino Colaicovo, who was appointed earlier this month following the term fulfillment of previous trustee, Derek Jones.

Mr Colaicovo is one of two trustees appointed by the Chamber of Commerce under the terms of the Trust Deed. The board is made up of nine trustees who serve on a voluntary basis for three years. All are senior level executives and professionals from the business community.

“This is an exciting venture,” said Mr Colaiacovo. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees to provide members of Chamber Pension with the best possible value and performance.”

Mr Colaiacovo moved from Canada to Grand Cayman in 2006 and currently manages FLOW’s financial functions.

“Mr Colaiacovo brings over 20 years of expertise in providing strategic commercial and operational support,” said Board of Trustees Chairperson, Paul Schreiner. “His background in accounting and finance will be greatly beneficial in delivering on the board’s strategic operational objectives.”

Mr Schreiner continued: “I would like to also thank Derek Jones for his own service to the board these past three years. We wish him a fond farewell and are grateful for the commitment and expertise he provided to the board and its members.”

The Chamber Pension Plan was established in 1992 prior to the Cayman Islands Government implementing the National Pensions Law. The Plan is a non-profit pension plan, committed to providing independent governance, transparent operations and competitive, conservative risk-adjusted returns.