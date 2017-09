Preliminary reports put the epicenter 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 34.1 miles (55 km) south-southwest of the city of Puebla, according to the US Geological Survey.

“Anything below 70 kilometers is considered a shallow quake,” CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. “That’s important, because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage, compared to the ones that are deeper, regardless of the strength. But this also was a relatively strong earthquake.”

People remove debris off a building that collapsed after an earthquake rattled Mexico City.

Here are the latest developments:

• Education Minister Aurelio Nuño tweeted “all public and private schools in Mexico City are canceled until further notice.” He said schools in the states of Puebla and Guerrero also are closed until further notice.

• The airport in Mexico City is closed. According to the airport’s Twitter account, “Operations are suspended until every infrastructure is assessed.”

• The governor of Puebla said on Twitter that there were reports of damaged buildings. Tony Gali urged residents to follow civil protection security protocols.

• Peña Nieto tweeted that he has ordered the evacuation of hospitals that have suffered damage. He also ordered the transfer of patients to other medical units.

• US President Donald Trump tweeted: “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”