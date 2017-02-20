Celebrating cultural diversity at Cayman Islands school

Countries from around the globe were showcased at CIS’s International Night.

CIS hosted its annual International Night on Wednesday, February 15, in the Arts and Recreational Center at Camana Bay. This event is one of the highlights of the school year as it provides CIS families with the opportunity to showcase the countries they represent. CIS has a representation of 32 countries amongst its faculty and student body.

This year’s International Night was organized mostly by the students with the help of the International Night Committee. The theme was “The Five Senses” as each represented country aimed to give the crowd a true experience of its culture. One of the main attractions of the event was the variety of food. Each booth provided samples of its own local cuisines. Students, teachers and parents assisted at the booths to share information and provide visitors with food samples.

Members of the CIS steel pan band serenaded the crowd as they walked around to the various countries and regions. Apart from the usual décor and displays at the booths, there was an African Safari, a Leprechaun and Lady Liberty photo booth, a Greek diner and a green screen that placed people anywhere in the world they wanted to go, just to name a few extra features.

“It was certainly a successful International Night event, with lots of smiling faces having fun… As always, we will approach the event with a Kaizen mindset and continually make improvements, but I know everyone greatly enjoyed this year’s International Night experience.” commented Dr. Jeremy Moore, CIS Director.

Though the night’s exhibition was the main feature, the festivities began earlier in the day. Students and faculty came to school dressed to represent their countries. Elementary school put on an International Assembly as each grade level presented dances and songs from countries all over the world. In the end, CIS’s International Night was a huge success thanks to the community of supporters, students, faculty and the International Night Committee.

IMAGES: (supplied)

Photo Descriptions

Photo 1- CIS’s International night in the ARC at Camana Bay

Photo 2- Allie & Isabelle Davis represent their country, Canada.

Photo 3- l to r: Rhea Swaminathan representing India, Olive Padarin representing New Zealand, Cyanne Raftopoulos representing South Africa.

Photo 4- Caribbean and Bermuda booth, decorated by students.

Photo 5- Lila Higgo (right), shares information with another student, Maxx Haug (left), about the countries in the region of Asia and Oceania

Photo 6- Zara Williams takes a picture as a Leprechaun at the United Kingdom booth.