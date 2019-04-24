Celebrate “The Magic of Tourism” at the 16th annual Stingray Tourism Awards

The Cayman Islands tourism industry is continuing to thrive and receive more and more accolades every day. These continuous honours would not be possible without the dedicated men and women who make up this remarkable industry. It is for this reason that the Cayman Islands Tourism Association seeks to celebrate these hardworking individuals at the annual Stingray Tourism Awards. The theme for this year’s event is: “The Magic of Tourism” which seeks to highlight the collaborative efforts made to ensure visitors to our islands have a most magical experience while they are here. Nominations for this prestigious event are now open and CITA welcomes and encourages member businesses to put forth names. From back of house to front of house staff, everyone deserves to be recognised for their hard work and commitment to the job. We look forward to honouring all nominees with personal certificates and the winners celebrated with cobalt-blue, hand blown glass stingray awards. From Rising Star nominees to Diamond Award (Long Service) nominees, all will have a grand time at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman on Tuesday July 23rd, 2019.

CITA wants to know how your nominee has contributed to creating magical experiences for visitors to the Cayman Islands as well as their contributions to the Cayman Islands community overall. These awards are highly competitive so please bring your “A Game” when filling out the nominee application forms.

Visit www.cita.ky/stingrayawards for more details regarding the guidelines and to access the online nomination form. “It is the CITA’s honour to celebrate all those who faithfully contribute to tourism through their hard work and dedication. Sometimes magic happens, and sometimes magic is made. In this case, it is a combination of both a magical place and people coming together to create experiences of a lifetime for all who grace our shores”. – CITA Board Director and Stingray Awards Committee Chairperson, Mr. Ash McKnight.

CITA members may nominate top performers (manager or employee) in the following categories:

Accommodations (condominiums/villas and hotels)

Watersports

Restaurants

Allied, Attractions and Transportation (Allied includes retail, services, media, arts and entertainment)



CITA is actively seeking sponsors to come on board. Companies interested in sponsoring this event may contact the office at info@cita.ky or 1(345) 949-8522. The awards will start with a 6:00pm cocktail reception and dinner and Awards Ceremony at 7:00 p.m. CITA warmly welcomes the public to attend and tickets for the event can be reserved through the CITA office for CI$106 per person, or $975 for a table of ten.