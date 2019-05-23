Celebrate Cayman memorabilia on sale

GRAND CAYMAN (Celebrate Cayman) – On Tuesday, 28 May from 11 am to 2 pm Celebrate Cayman Coat of Arms memorabilia will be on sale in the lobby of the Cayman Islands Government Administrative Building. Sales will continue every Tuesday and Thursday through the month of June.

Items on sale are:

* Celebrate Cayman Umbrellas CI$ 25

* Celebrate Cayman Neckties CI$ 25

* Celebrate Cayman Bandanas/ Scarfs CI$ 15

* Celebrate Cayman Puzzles 35pcs/ 200 pcs CI$10

* Celebrate Cayman Plates CI$35

* Celebrate Cayman Bistro Mugs CI$10

* Cayman Islands Car Flags CI$10

Pick up yours today!!!

Attached: Flyer

Visit the Celebrate Cayman website to see how you can get involved!

www.celebratecayman.com<http://www.celebratecayman.com>

