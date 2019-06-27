CDS: Next Acting Classes now on sale plus Summer Acting Camps and Adult Director’s Course!

From Cayman Drama Society
NEXT TERM ACTING CLASSES – NOW ON SALE!
On top of our summer acting camps, we also now have our regular acting classes on sale for after the summer. These start at age 5 and go all the way through the ages, including a class for adults of all levels and abilities. If you want to try acting, or fine tune your skills, book a place now by clicking here!
|Spend your summer exploring your imagination, building your
confidence, learning new skills and making a show. This course
runs 10-4 daily from Mon 15th July-Fri 19th July with a
performance on Friday at 3.30pm. Please bring a packed lunch, and water bottle.
CLICK HERE TO BOOK FOR 8-12S
CLICK HERE TO BOOK FOR 13-16s
|ADULT’S DIRECTING COURSE – LAST CHANCE TO BOOK!
Have you ever wanted to Direct your own theatre show? Or have
you done it before but would like to refine your skills? This course will look at the stages a Director goes through to put on a show, and what we do here at the Prospect Playhouse!
Click here to book.
Speak Your Mind