CCMI launches the Healthy Reefs Challenge

June, with registered participants completing specific activities each month that are identified as helping protect and preserve coral reefs. The time is now to take positive action for coral reefs, and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is issuing a special Healthy Reefs Challenge to get members of the community involved! This five-month challenge begins Monday, 17

“We want to encourage action and behavior changes that make a real difference to the health of our coral reefs,” states Beth Chafin, CCMI’s Development & Communications Coordinator. “With the Healthy Reefs Challenge, we invite people to join in a friendly competition where oceans and coral reefs benefit. People always ask what they can do to help our reefs, and CCMI is excited to give people guidance so they can feel like they are doing something real, something tangible to help protect local coral reefs.”

Both individuals and companies/organisations are encouraged to register to participate. Registration closes on 15th June, and the first Healthy Reefs Challenge communications will land in participants’ inbox on Monday, 17th June. Each activity will have a point value, and participants will report their efforts to CCMI throughout the Healthy Reefs Challenge. Additional monthly action themes and related activities will be sent to participants at the beginning of each month; the Healthy Reefs Challenge closes on 18th October 2019. CCMI will release a list of finalists for both the Individual and Corporate/Organisation categories in late October. The winner for each category will be announced at the annual Festival of Seas Gala on 16th November 2019. The registration form and more details about the Healthy Reefs Challenge can be found at reefresearch.org/challenge.

Those interested in participating can learn more at CCMI’s World Oceans Day event at the Camana Bay Cinema. Information about the Healthy Reefs Challenge will be available at the Reefs Go Live registration table outside the Cinema starting at 12 noon and open until the broadcast starts at 1:45pm.

“Announcing the winners of the Healthy Reefs Challenge and our People’s Choice Award at our annual Festival of Seas Gala is a perfect way to recognise those in the Cayman Islands who are leading the way in best practices to protect and preserve coral reefs. At CCMI, we are optimistic that the necessary collective action and societal change to save coral reefs can happen. We can save coral reefs, if we act now.”

