Caymanian lawyer secures position at top investment management firm

George Town, Grand Cayman | Following a successful career at Maples and Calder, Caymanian lawyer Caroline Dell has taken a position as an in-house counsel with Man Group, an active investment management firm, in London after three secondments with the company.

Caroline completed her Bachelors of Law with Honours and Legal Practice Course at the College of Law. Following her studies, Caroline began her legal career with Maples and Calder in 2008 as an Articled Clerk and was admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands in 2010. Caroline was a member of the firm’s Investment Funds group specialising in registered mutual funds, private equity funds and the regulation of investment managers as well as general corporate and commercial matters.

Caroline was first seconded to Man Group’s Swiss office for eight months in 2011 and then to their London office for six months from 2012-2013 and for nine months in 2017. During her secondments with Man Group she worked alongside their in-house lawyers practising Cayman Islands law.

“I am grateful to Maples and Calder for providing me with valuable training and experience, and also for making the collaboration with Man Group possible,” said Caroline. “I am excited to join the firm in a permanent role.”

“We are delighted to support Caroline as she takes this next step in her career,” commented Managing Partner of Maples and Calder’s London Office, Paul Govier. “This incredible opportunity is indicative of the calibre of lawyers that Maples and Calder develops through our Articles of Clerkship programme and our ability to second our lawyers with leading companies around the globe.”

Maples and Calder has been committed to recruiting, training and promoting aspiring lawyers in the Cayman Islands for many years. The firm’s scholarship programme is one of the largest and most successful in the Islands, consistently fielding some of the most outstanding students the jurisdiction has to offer. Through its Articled Clerk programme, the firm has enabled more than 30 Caymanian lawyers to be admitted to practice since 2005, with another two currently in training. To date Maples and Calder has provided upwards of 15 Caymanian lawyers with the opportunity to gain experience working in foreign offices within the firm or with clients of the firm.

Maples and Calder is one of a number of international law firms in the Cayman Islands that provides opportunities for Caymanians to qualify as Cayman Islands attorneys without having to train in the UK or elsewhere.

