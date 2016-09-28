Caymanian law trainee admitted as Attorney-At-Law

Stephanie Adolphus was admitted as Attorney-at-Law in the Cayman Islands on Friday 23 September 2016, following the successful completion of her Articles of Clerkship with Mourant Ozannes. The Grand Court ceremony was attended by her friends and family, including Stephanie’s husband, Rhymiech Adolphus, mother in law, Jill McDonald and sisters, Heidi Sony and Sarah Powery.

Stephanie attended the University College of the Cayman Islands, where she was awarded an AA Degree in literary studies, prior to studying law at the Truman Bodden Law School. Prior to joining Mourant Ozannes, Stephanie worked as a senior analyst at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

Stephanie has accepted a position as an Associate in the Finance and Corporate team at Mourant Ozannes. Commenting on her Admission, she said, “I feel privileged to be formally joining the team. Mourant Ozannes’ commitment to supporting and developing Caymanians in their legal studies is fantastic. I am extremely proud to be staying with the team here.

Mourant Ozannes Managing Partner in Cayman, Peter Hayden, added: “Stephanie is a great lawyer and we are excited that she has chosen to accept an associate position here on completion of her Articles. Recruiting and retaining the best young talent is important to enable us to continue growing our practice. We congratulate Stephanie on her achievements to date and look forward to working with her in building a successful career.”

Stephanie is a member of the Caymanian Bar Association and participates in the Chamber of Commerce ‘Mentoring Cayman’ Programme.

IMAGE: (L-R): Hector Robinson (Mourant Ozannes, Partner), Stephanie Adolphus (Mourant Ozannes) Honourable Justice Charles Quin.