Cayman: YCLA postpones the 2019 Awards

Grand Cayman, October 17th, 2019​ –The Young Caymanian Leadership Award originally scheduled for 30 November 2019 has been postponed.

Through careful evaluation, the Young Caymanian Leadership Awards

Board made a conscious decision to take the best attributes over the last 20 years and refocus the efforts on a rebirth that will serve the younger generations needs, further providing a sustainable future for leadership development and recognition in the Cayman Islands by

postponing this years YCLA Awards Gala to 2020.



“We hope and ask that the interest and passion from those within our community will be a blessing. We encourage everyone with a vested interest in the development and recognition of young Caymanian leaders will contribute feedback and ideas to assist in the enhancement of YCLA. After nearly 2 decades of conducting the award we are committed to a positive outcome with a refreshed approach to YCLA.” stated the YCLA Board. “We look forward to this

opportunity to hear from our young leaders and established leaders to ensure a sustainable future for YCLA that aligns with the needs of our next generation of leaders in Cayman.”



The Board of Directors have launched a survey and are conducting focus groups to seek input on leadership development and the awards programme with the intention to relaunch YCLA in 2020.



Last year’s recipient, Staci Scott has engaged with various youth groups and organizations to share her journey and inspire others. The YCLA Alumni, consisting of over 70 recipients and finalists, will continue to engage with youth organizations and participate in speaking engagements while the planning for 2020 is underway.



For those who wish to get more involved in the evaluation and repositioning process can do so by participating in a survey that can be found on YCLA’s website http://www.youngcaymanianleaders.ky​.



About the Young Caymanian Leadership Awards



The Young Caymanian Leadership Awards programme has as its mission to identify, celebrate and honor outstanding young leaders in the community who, through their actions, behavior, and leadership, serve as role models for the youth of Cayman.



Candidates between the ages of 20-35 are nominated each year by members of the public.

For More Information on YCLA, ​visit our website at ​http://www.youngcaymanianleaders.ky​ or contact [email protected]