Cayman wreath laying London

Cayman Islands wreath laying at Remembrance Day ceremony in London

Wreaths were laid by the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, for the first time on Sunday, 10 November 2019.

The Cayman Islands Representative to the UK and Europe was invited to lay a wreath at the National Service of Remembrance this year, to be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London last Sunday 10 November.

The ceremony honours the service of the UK Armed Forces community, British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside the UK, and the civilian personnel involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect freedom.

IMAGES:

1. Andre Ebanks with CI wreath – CI Representative to the UK and Europe Andre Ebanks lays wreath on behalf of the Cayman Islands.

2. OT representatives with Jeremy Corbyn – Andre Ebanks (third from left) with Overseas Territories’ representatives and Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (fourth from right).

3. OT representatives with wreaths – Andre Ebanks (back row, centre) with Overseas Territories’ representatives and table of wreaths for laying by Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

4. Table of wreaths – close-up of wreaths for laying by Overseas Territories’ representatives at the Cenotaph on Sunday, 10 November 2019.