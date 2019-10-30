Cayman: WORC opens at Apollo House West

The Employment Services and Training & Development services offered by WORC are ready to welcome customers to their new location at Apollo House West on Mary Street. Over the past few months, the building formerly known as Walkers House was under construction to be outfitted for its new residents.



On the first floor, WORC offers a Customer Care Service area, which has four new kiosks where customers can self-login to the online system to register and access any job opportunities available.

Caymanians already registered with WORC as a Job Seeker Extended will get the added benefit of an assigned Employment Services Officer who will assist them with resume preparation, interview skills, career counseling, job search support and referral recommendations and connect them to any relevant training and development opportunities.



The first floor also hosts a training room, two quiet rooms and public restrooms. In the staff only area, there is a Call Centre, a kitchen and common area and offices for the Employment Services Officers and Training and Development team.



The third floor, open to staff only, consists of senior management offices, HR, Compliance, Finance, Work Permits and Residency, Appeals and Freedom of Information, Labour Needs and Supply and Business Operations.

“The move to Mary Street, gives our customers a more central location to access our services” said Employment Services Manager, Tania Ebanks. “It’s within walking distance from the bus depot and offers WORC designated parking spots just across the street”.

The services provided at the building formerly known as the Immigration building will remain the same for now and it’s important to note that the Midtown office number 945-3114 is no longer in service. For all WORC services call the Call Centre on 945-9672 or toll free + 1 (800) 534 9672 or email [email protected] or visit www.worc.ky