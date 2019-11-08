Cayman: Wildlife Hazard Working Group Meeting for all

Wildlife Hazard Working Group Meeting

Owen Roberts International Airport

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (7 November 2019) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) invites the General Public to attend the Annual Meeting of the Hazardous Wildlife Working Group on Monday, 18 November 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA).

At this meeting, the CIAA will discuss current measures used at ORIA to alleviate hazardous wildlife, as well as new measures they are taking to attract less wildlife at the Airport. The CIAA is aiming to raise awareness not only to their Airport partners but also to the neighboring communities of the Airport.

Attendees will have a chance to interact with CIAA and Airport personnel and to ask any questions they may have about wildlife control measures and deterrent practices.

The meeting will be held in the CIAA Conference Room A on the second floor of Owen Roberts International Airport on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact CIAA Chief of Safety Andrew McLaughlin at [email protected] or by calling 244-5843.