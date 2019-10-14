Cayman: Wife claims Maples and Calder partner arrested for beating her on his birthday is innocent

By Jamie Hamilton From Roll On Friday

A British lawyer has been arrested by US police and charged with violently assaulting his wife. He has issued a statement signed by her in which she says the allegations against him are false.

David Marshall, a partner at offshore firm Maples & Calder, was celebrating his 49th birthday with his wife in Miami when police were called to his hotel room.

Miami Beach officers arrested the private equity lawyer, who has been a partner at Maples and Calder for seven years, and charged him with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. They also initially imposed a ‘stay away’ order forbidding him from approaching his wife.

In Florida, aggravated battery means the intentional striking of another person against their will which causes permanent disability, disfigurement or ‘great bodily harm’. Great bodily harm is categorised as injuries which are not slight, minor or trivial and greater than bruises.

After being contacted for comment, Marshall responded with a signed statement from his wife, marked as being issued from Grand Cayman. In it, Jennifer Marshall said the “allegations made by the City of Miami Beach Police Department against David are false”.

“My injuries were not the result of any battery or violent acts that David committed against me”, the statement affirmed. “I have never expressed to anyone, at any time, that David was the cause of my injuries, or that I was the victim of any wrong-doing on October 5, 2019”.

She did not explain why Miami police arrested her husband, or how or from whom she did receive her injuries.

“David and I have been married for 14 wonderful years”, she added. “We have never committed any acts of violence towards one another. I do not believe that David presents a threat of danger to either myself or anyone else”.

Marshall’s arraignment hearing, where he will be formally charged, is set for April next year. In the meantime the partner, who works in the firm’s Cayman Islands office, has appealed to be allowed to leave Florida.

Before joining Maples and Calder, Marshall was a partner at Walkers, another offshore firm, and before that he was an associate at Skadden. A source told RollOnFriday that Marshall was “so verbally abusive” towards IT support at one of his former firms that they compiled a CD of his “greatest hits” and “presented it to him as a Christmas gift”.

Maples and Calder did not respond to a request for comment.

