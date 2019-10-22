Cayman: Walkers grows largest offshore regulatory team

Grand Cayman, October 2019

Walkers’ group of Regulatory & Risk Advisory experts, the largest dedicated offshore practice of its kind, focussed exclusively on regulation and staffed with experienced career regulatory lawyers, continues to grow to meet market and client demand. The group is strategically positioned across the Americas, Europe and Asia to ensure the most comprehensive and global coverage for clients.

With lawyers who have worked for key regulators, including the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, Bermuda Monetary Authority, UK Financial Conduct Authority, and Central Bank of Ireland – and who bring significant expertise from global financial institutions and private practice – Walkers’ Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group is positioned to offer exceptional commercial insight on complex regulatory matters.

The group recently welcomed new joiners Melanie Fullerton, a senior associate in Bermuda; Benjamin Twidle, an associate in the Cayman Islands; and Jason Hung, an associate in Hong Kong, earlier this year. Associate Shikha Kasal and senior associate Ekaterina Harrison joined the Cayman Islands and London practices in October, bringing the total number of full-time dedicated regulatory lawyers in Walkers’ Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group to 21, with hiring ongoing.

Regulatory & Risk Advisory partner, Lucy Frew, who is based in Grand Cayman, states, “We are very proud of our group, which is the largest dedicated offshore regulatory group in the market. Our approach has always been to keep clients front of mind and one step ahead of any relevant regulatory developments through a combination of seamless client service and thought leadership.“

Walkers’ Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group offers Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Irish and Jersey law advice on regulatory matters on a global basis and regularly advises non-regulated and regulated financial institutions and sectors. Lawyers have significant non-contentious and contentious regulatory experience and well-established track records of advising in an international regulatory context.

Global Managing Partner, Ingrid Pierce, comments, “As part of our business strategy, we continuously evaluate our structure and service offering to ensure we are best aligned to focus on our clients and their needs. We have seen massive growth in regulatory matters and our Regulatory & Risk Advisory group, which continues to lead the market in global positioning and depth of expertise. Our expansion continues.”

About Walkers

Walkers is a leading international law firm. We provide legal, corporate, fiduciary and compliance services to global financial institutions, investment banks, capital markets participants, Fortune 500 corporations, arrangers, promoters and managers, Magic Circle and AmLaw 100 law firms, accounting firms, partnerships, trust companies and other fiduciaries. We are consistently ranked in the top tier of law firms by all leading global legal directories, including the Chambers and Partners Global Guide 2019, which ranks Walkers in 10 band one practice areas.