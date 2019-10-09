Cayman: Verdant Isle Port Partners Ltd. Company registration clarification

In response to recent media reports referring to the registration of Verdant Isle Port Partners Ltd. – the consortium that was named preferred bidder for the Cayman Islands cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project, the company confirms it was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as of 27 August 2019 through its service provider, Conyers Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited and whose registered office is located in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

As reported by some Cayman Islands media, there is a similarly named company – Verdant Isle Holdings Limited – which was incorporated on 30 May 2019 with its registered office recorded in Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands by an unnamed party.

There is no connection between the two companies.