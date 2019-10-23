Cayman: Verdant Isle hosts Job Fair and Open House

Verdant Isle Port Partners, the group named as preferred bidder for the Cayman Islands cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project, will be hosting a job fair and open house on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, from 4pm till 8pm.

The event will take place in the upstairs conference room at Margaritaville Beach Resort, Grand Cayman, 269 West Bay Road.

Verdant Isle Port Partners consists of the world’s two largest cruise companies, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Carnival Corporation, together with Orion Marine Group and McAlpine Ltd and representatives from each organisation will be at the job fair.

The proposed cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project will create employment and partnership opportunities across a variety of sectors, including construction and tourism.

The job fair will provide opportunities for information and to register expressions of interest in areas such as building, heavy civil, marine construction; tours and shore excursions; and cruise ship positions.

Appointments are also available for one-on-one meetings with cruise company executives to discuss tour business opportunities and ideas.

Human resource representatives from Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Carnival Corporation will be available to discuss employment opportunities available for a number of areas aboard their ships including food and beverage, hotel and marine operations, and entertainment departments.

Mr TJ O’Sullivan, Director of Compliance, Global Tour Operations for Royal Caribbean said the job fair would be helpful for anyone wanting to speak with Verdant Isle representatives about employment during the construction phase or for those looking to benefit from an expanded tour and shore excursion market.

“The cruise market is the fastest growing segment in the travel and tourism industry and presents a wide variety of opportunities for those looking to partner with the cruise companies,” he said. “We are always looking for unique and exciting tours for our guests and look forward to hearing and discussing ideas from Caymanians.”

“The port enhancement project translates into expanded opportunities for Caymanians and Caymanian businesses as Verdant Isle is committed to hiring local people and businesses where possible and to encourage the development of local industry,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The job fair is open to the public. To register interest in attending or to secure a tour business meeting appointment, please visit www.verdantisle.ky/jobfair