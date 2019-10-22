Cayman: Updated List of Electors available for review

The Elections Office has released updated figures on the Revised List of Electors, which is set to take effect on 1 January 2020. Registration for the Revised List closed on 1 October 2019.

As of 18 October 2019, a total of 21,382 registered voters appear on the Revised List. This reflects an additional 220 voters who were added to the list as well as 54 ineligible voters who were removed from the previous list, including 45 registered voters who died since 2 July 2019.

The Elections Office asks individuals who registered to vote between 3 July 2019 and 1 October 2019 to review the list on the Elections Office website (www.elections.ky) or in print at post offices. Individuals who have claims in relation to applications submitted during the last registration period are asked to contact the Elections via email ([email protected]) or by phone (+1 (345) 949 8047).

The Elections Office also encourages the public to review the list for invalid entries or outdated information, such as cases where a voter has moved to a different electoral district or may no longer be residing in the Cayman Islands.

The deadline for submitting claims and objections is 5pm on 8 November 2019.

As per the Elections Law, once the current Revised List is finalized, on December 9th or earlier if there are no claims or objections, the revised list is reviewed and signed off by the Chief Magistrate, and will become the Official List of Electors on 1 January 2020. This list will then remain in effect and unchanged until 31 March 2020.

Therefore, in cases where an individual becomes ineligible to vote after 8 November 2019, they will, by law, remain on the Official List of Electors until the next list comes into effect on 1 April 2020.

The Elections Office reminds those wanting to register to vote, that they can register at any time. The deadline to be included in the next eligible list (which will be effective from 1 April 2020) is 2 January 2020.

