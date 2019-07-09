Cayman: Update on current verification numbers

After a weekend spent verifying signatures on the cruise port referendum petition, the Elections Office has received an additional 801 verification forms, bringing the total forms received to 1,503 thus far.
Between the door-to-door verification process, booths set up at local supermarkets, and persons visiting the Elections Office to verify signatures; officials have received verification forms for 27.6% of the 5,438 signatures submitted by the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman group.
As the Elections Office continues door-to-door verification, please note the following details:
· Staff members are identifiable by their branded collared shirts and identification cards issued by the Elections Office
· Verifiers will visit assigned addresses Monday to Sunday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
o Unless appointments for a return visit are made outside of these hours.
· Officials will produce a pre-printed verification form that includes the person’s name, voter registration information and the proposition contained in the referendum
· Petitioners will be asked to review and confirm the provided details, present a form of identification and if correct, sign the official form
· Elections Office verification staff will leave a card with their name and contact number if they visit a location several time without finding individuals at home.
Understandably, most contact will be made after close of the business day and on weekends. It is important to note that there may be repeat visits to locate additional members of the same household who might also have signed the petition.
This week, verifiers continue going door-to-door in the Grand Cayman districts of:
· North Side
· East End
· Bodden Town
· West Bay
· As well as in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman
Additionally, staff members will be available at verification booths this Saturday (13 July 2019) from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the following supermarkets:
· Foster’s Food Fair at the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah
· Foster’s Food Fair at The Strand in George Town
Persons who wish to verify their signatures in person, and receive voter ID Cards can do so at the Elections Office headquarters, which has extended its hours to:
· Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
· Friday from 8:30am to 5 p.m.
· Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Persons who signed the cruise port referendum and are off island during this time are reminded that they can email office@elections.ky or contact officials at (345) 949-8047 to verify.
For more information please visit the Elections Office website at www.elections.ky.
