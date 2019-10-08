Cayman: Update – Man arrested in relation to boating collision

From RCIPS

Oct 8 2019

A man, age 35 of George Town, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the below incident. He has been bailed as investigations continue.

13 Aug 2019

Police Appeal for Witnesses in Boating Collision Investigation, 13 August

Investigations into the boating collision which occurred in the North Sound on Sunday, 11 August (see below) continue, and police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen either of the boats involved in the collision that day or early in the evening.

One of the boats involved, which capsized as a result of the collision, is the PepperJelly, a white 32-foot Scarab centre console boat with two engines, registered to Mango Jam Charters. It is said to have docked in Camana Bay where several passengers disembarked, before departing with three occupants and re-entering the North Sound where the collision took place. Police believe the boat left Camana Bay sometime after 7:00PM.

The second boat, which sustained significant damage, is a 24-foot Hurricane Deck boat with a single engine. It has a white hull with a dark blue stripe and a light green bimini top. It is said to have last been seen in the Star Fish Point area at around 7:30PM, when it departed with three occupants, to travel back across the North Sound.

Pictures of both boats can be viewed at the link above.

Any witnesses who may have seen either of these boats on Sunday, especially in the evening/night are asked to contact the RCIPS at 649-4501.

Although formal identification of the deceased has not been completed, police are operating on the basis that the two men who died in this incident are John Turner, age 70, a UK-national living in Cayman, and Emmanuel Brown, age 49 of George Town.

Emmanuel Brown was a police officer with the RCIPS for twenty-two years, having retired in 2018. The RCIPS offers its profound condolences to his family and to the family of Mr. Turner.

The woman, who was the third occupant of the vessel, remains in hospital in critical condition.

