Cayman: Two stabbing incidents under investigation, 28 October

KRCR

From RCIPS

Shortly before 3:30AM on Saturday, 26 October, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a serious assault at the Sky Lounge bar on Mary Street in George Town. It was reported that a man had been involved in an altercation with other men inside the bar and had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to hospital by private vehicle and remains in hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 4:20AM on the same day, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a serious assault at Baleadas restaurant on Shedden Road in George Town. It was reported that a man had been stabbed during an altercation and had been transported to hospital by private vehicle. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently discharged.

Two men, both age 19 of West Bay, were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of affray and assault GBH, in relation to the incident on Shedden Road. One of the men has been released with no further action, and the second has been granted bail as investigations continue.

Both incidents are currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed either incident or who may have any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.



