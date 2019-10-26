Cayman: Traffic advisory for Anton Bodden Drive, 28 October – 1 November

From RCIPS

The RCIPS is informing the public that the temporary closure of Anton Bodden Drive to westbound traffic during the morning hours will be resumed from Monday, 28 October.

Anton Bodden Drive will be temporarily closed to westbound traffic between the hours of the 6:00AM and 8:00AM beginning on Monday, 28 October. Traffic travelling westward along Bodden Town Road, towards George Town, will not be permitted to turn onto Anton Bodden Drive during these hours; only local access will be permitted. Eastbound traffic will be unaffected.

The RCIPS will be evaluating the effects of the closure for another week, until Friday, 1 November.

The RCIPS is reminding the public to follow all traffic directions given by police officers.