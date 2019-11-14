Cayman: Traffic advisories Nov 16 & 17

Road Closure for George Town Heritage Day, 16 November

Cardinall Avenue will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street, from 10:00AM to 11:00PM on Saturday, 16 November , in order to facilitate the George Town District Heritage Day.

Motorists Advised to Exercise Caution During Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride, 17 November

On Sunday, 17 November, Cayman Water will be hosting their annual Pete Ribbins Memorial Bike Ride and Run, which begins at 6:30AM.

The event begins and ends at the Cayman Water Plant off the Esterley Tibbets Highway and participants will travel south along the Esterley Tibbets Highway to the Butterfield Roundabout, turn west onto Godfrey Nixon Way, north onto Eastern Avenue, then travel to the Seven Mile Beach Roundabout via West Bay Road, and north into West Bay via the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and West Bay Road.

The participants will ten travel through West Bay, via North West Point Road, Water Course Road, Hell Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Fountain Road, Finch Drive, Birch Tree Hill Road, Conch Point Road and Batabano Road, then south onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Lime Tree Bay Avenue. They will then turn around and travel north on Esterley Tibbetts up to Batabano Road, and return to the Esterley Tibbetts Highway via Willie Farrington Drive, continuing south to the Cayman Water Plant. The event is expected to be completed by 8:30AM.

Motorists traveling in these areas on Sunday morning are advised to exercise caution.

Traffic Advisory and Road Closure for Seventh Day Adventist International 10K, 17 November

The Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh Day Adventists will be hosting their 30th Anniversary International 10K Run/Walk on Sunday, 17 November, beginning at 6:00AM. The event will begin on Walkers Road near Websters Estates and participants will travel north to South Sound Road, then east along South Sound Road to Old Crewe Road, north to the Linford Pierson Highway, and west to Smith Road, finishing at the Cayman Islands Conference Office on Walkers Road. The event is expected to be completed by 8:00AM.

The Linford Pierson Highway will be closed between the Kings Roundabout and the roundabout immediately west (vicinity of Alamo Drive)from 6:00AM to 8:00AM. Additionally, motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling along the route of the event on Sunday morning.