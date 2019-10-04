Cayman Traffic advisories

Traffic Advisory for Walk for the Cure, 6 October

From RCIPS

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank will be hosting their annual Walk for the Cure 5K on Sunday, 6 October. The event will begin at the Seven Mile Public Beach at 6:30AM and participants will travel south along West Bay Road, to the Fidelity Financial Centre, then turn around and return to the Seven Mile Public Beach via the same route. The event is expected to be finished by 8:30AM.

No roads will be closed for the event but motorists are advised to exercise caution when traveling in these areas on Sunday morning.



Traffic Advisory for To Hell & Back 10K, 6 October

From RCIPS

The Pirates Week Festival will be hosting the “To Hell and Back” 10K Walk/Run on Sunday, 6 October. The event begins at 7:00AM at Raleigh Quay (next to the Kimpton). Participants will travel towards Tikki Beach, then north along West Bay Road, to Town Hall Road and then onto Hell Road. Participants will turn around at the Hell Post Office and then travel south via Town Hall Road, West Bay Road and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to finish at Calico Jack’s on Seven Mile Public Beach. The event is expected to be completed by 9:00AM.

No roads will be closed for the event but motorists are advised to exercise caution when traveling in these areas on Sunday morning.





