Cayman to develop Regiment

The Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP the UK Minster of State for the Armed Forces, HE the Governor Martyn Roper and the Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin today announced a proposal for a Cayman Regiment.

Following discussions over the last 10 months between the UK Government and the Cayman Islands Government, the Minister travelled to Cayman this week to meet with the Governor and Premier to discuss first steps in establishing the Cayman Regiment which would improve security and disaster management capability in the Cayman Islands and the region.

A team of UK military and civilian experts from the UK Ministry of Defence and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office plan to deploy to Cayman before the end of the year to conduct an operational needs assessment. This scoping exercise is required to take the project forward and will ascertain the level of UK support required. Initial assistance from the UK is likely to take the form of logistical advice and support but will develop further to include operational training and equipment.

Minister for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster said: “The UK enjoys a close and historical bond with the Cayman Islands and through helping to establish the Islands’ first Regiment we are strengthening this relationship even further. We are committed to the safety and security of the Overseas Territories. Having recently worked with regional partners on the response to Hurricane Dorian we have demonstrated both the depth of that commitment and value we place on our partnerships in the Caribbean. I am delighted that the UK can help establish a Cayman Regiment.”

Governor Roper said: “I am delighted we are able to announce this exciting new initiative, which is a further example of the strong and enduring Cayman and UK partnership. The establishment of the Cayman Regiment will help reinforce hurricane assistance and disaster relief capability in the Cayman Islands as well as the other Overseas Territories and across the region. It will also help bolster security more generally and help to develop skills amongst Cayman’s young people and provide a further avenue for the Cadets when they reach the age of 18.”

Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin said: “Having a specially trained Regiment in Cayman would have a positive impact on youth development and leadership on the Islands. It will also give a boost to security and increase our resilience on disaster management and the support we could offer across the wider Caribbean. I am pleased that the UK are keen to support this initiative and we welcome their expertise and involvement.”

The UK has worked side by side with the Cayman Islands on relief efforts both during the response to Hurricane Irma and Maria in 2017 and more recently with Hurricane Dorian. The Minister was able to personally thank the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Air Operations Unit for their involvement and hear about how they worked with the Royal Navy and RFA Mounts Bay. There were also discussions about border security issues and development of the Cayman Coastguard and what further assistance the UK can provide.

