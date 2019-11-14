Cayman: Thursday 14th November is World Diabetes Day!

What is diabetes exactly?

Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes both occur when the body cannot store and use glucose, which is essential for energy.Â



Type 1 Diabetes:Â Occurs when your body doesn’t produce sufficient insulin, a hormone secreted by beta cells in the pancreas. Insulin allows your body to use sugar from carbohydrates for energy. Type 1 Diabetes is often diagnosed in young children, andÂ adolescents, but can also develop in adults.Â



Type 2 Diabetes:Â Also known as non-insulin dependent diabetes. Unlike insulin-dependent diabetes, people with non-insulin dependent diabetes are able to produce some of their own insulin, but their bodies are unable to use this insulin to completely control blood sugar levels. This is known as insulin resistance. Unhealthy life choices, like not exercising, eating too many unhealthy goods and carrying too much weight, can contribute to a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. It usually develops after age 35, although it can occur in younger people as well, especially if they are overweight and have a sedentary lifestyle.



Diabetes affects over 6% of the population in Cayman. Many of us have family members, or loved ones who are suffering the effects of diabetes, therefore know how much it can change someone’s life.Â



Though for some people, diabetes is unavoidable, there are lifestyle and supplement choices that can improve symptoms, or prevent the development of diabetes.Â



How to control and prevent diabetes?Â

*Exercising RegularlyÂ *Eating low sugar Whole FoodsÂ *Intermittent FastingÂ *Lowering Stress LevelsÂ *Limiting Alcohol, and CigarettesÂ

There are also many foods and supplements that are supportive for diabetics, and pre-diabetics.Â



Chromium and Cinnamon Blend

GNC Herbal Plus Cinnamon & Chromium: Support Glucose Utilization.

GNC Herbal Plus Cinnamon And Chromium is a herbal supplement that may assist the body to utilize glucose for energy.Â Cinnamon comes from the branches of theÂ Cinnamomum family of trees, indigenous to the Caribbean, South America and Southeast Asia.Â It was highly prized in Ancient Egypt and used for its medicinal properties through the Middle Ages.Â Chromium is an essential trace element involved in carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism.Â Take two cinnamon and chromium supplement capsules daily as a dietary supplement.





ProbioticsÂ studies suggest that probiotics may decrease blood sugar by reducing inflammation and preventing the destruction of pancreatic cells that make insulin.Â

Magnesium

Magnesium is involved in normal insulin secretion and insulin action within body tissues.Magnesium is also a great anti-stress mineral, and can reduce muscle fatigue.Naturally found in leafy greens, brewers yeast, avocados, beans, nuts, seeds, and garlic.



alpha Lipoic AcidÂ

ALA may improve insulin sensitivity and your cells’ uptake of sugar from your blood, though it may take a few months to experience these effects.Â It may also protect against oxidative damage caused by high blood sugar.



Say NO to sugar

Eating a diet high in refined sugars can cause blood sugar spikes, and insulin resistance. This will make it very difficult to regulate your blood sugar, and will result in you putting on weight.Eating foods high in fiber helps, because fiber is slow digesting and keeps you full for longer eliminating sugary cravings.Fruit is a great alternative as the sugar in fruit is bound with fiber, making it slower digesting.Â The best way to come off of sugar is to reduce intake gradually, and replace your sugary snacks with a healthier alternative.Also be wary of artificial sweeteners, they taste sweet on the tongue, and cause a spike in insulin even though they are sugar free. Artificial sweeteners are also proven to cause other negative symptoms.They can cause inflammation and damage to your gut flora.Â

