Cayman: The whole family is in for a trick or treat this Halloween at Camana Bay

his Halloween the whole family can head to Camana Bay for a bunch of skele-fun, with haunting events and ghostly activities suited for all ages.

With a line-up of can’t-miss Halloween-themed movies, Camana Bay Cinema has something for everyone in the lead up to spooky season. Head to Classics at the Cinema on Tuesday, 22 October for a VIP screening experience of “Scream,” small popcorn included, for CI$20 and “Friday the 13th” on 29 October.

The kids can get in on the spooktacular fun too with a Kids Club 3D showing of Hotel Transylvania on 26 October at 10 a.m. This family-friendly showing will have brighter lights and quieter sounds for little ears and costs CI$5 per person.

The lead-up to Halloween is half the fun, and it’s all happening on the Festival Green on 25 October at 8 p.m. with The Haunting: Part 1. Party with a purpose at this pre-Halloween party! Headlined by Selecta Renegade, attendees can dance the night away knowing part proceeds of the CI$30 ticket purchase will be donated to the Special Needs Foundation.

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year but that doesn’t stop the fun at Camana Bay! Come out early and enjoy the Market Street Group’s Kid’s Boo-zar from 4 p.m. This free trick-or-treat event will feature candy, face painting and craft stalls by Visual Arts Society.

Camana Bay visitors can walk a few short steps after the Boo-zar to secure their spot on the Crescent for a Halloween Moonlight & Movies showing of “Coco.” Families can pick up dinner from one of the many restaurants and cafés in the Town Centre, then get cosy under the stars at this free movie showing.

For those looking for an unforgettable dining experience, Agua are hosting a feast of frights and cocktails for CI$100 plus gratuities starting from 7 p.m. on Halloween. This four-course meal with cocktail pairings is part of Cayman Cocktail Week, and costumes are encouraged!

Halloween events at Camana Bay:

Tuesday, 22 October, 7 p.m.: “Scream” Classics at the Cinema at Camana Bay Cinema

Friday, 25 October, 8 p.m.: The Haunting: Part 1 pre-Halloween party on the Festival Green

Saturday, 26 October, 7 p.m.: “Hotel Transylvania” at Kids Club at Camana Bay Cinema

Tuesday, 29 October, 10 a.m.: “Friday the 13 th ” Classics at the Cinema at Camana Bay Cinema

” Classics at the Cinema at Camana Bay Cinema Thursday, 31 October, 4 p.m.: Market Street Group’s Boo-zar, Pani Indian Kitchen

Thursday, 31 October, 7 p.m.: Moonlight & Movies on the Crescent, showing “Coco”

Thursday, 31 October, 7 p.m.: Halloween Cocktail Dinner at Agua

