Swanky Kitchen Band (guardians of our musical culture) will be performing at the districts. See below:

Tuesday 12 November East End Heritage Field, Seaview Road EAST END 8:15 PM

Wednesday 13 November West Bay Heritage Field, Birch Tree Hill Road WEST BAY 8:15 PM

Friday 15 November Nurse Josie’s Senior Centre, Gun Square BODDEN TOWN 8:15 PM

Saturday 16 November Cardinal Ave. Stage GEORGE TOWN 8:15 PM