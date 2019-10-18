Cayman: Students tackle Anti-Bullying at forthcoming Stood Up Fair 2019

GRAND CAYMAN – The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre (FRC) invites students to take a stand against bullying at its 3rd annual Stood Up Fair 2019 later this month. The event, which is open to the public, will take place at the John Gray High School’s new gymnasium on Saturday, 26 October 2017 from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the fair, students ages 10-12 and 13-15 years old will showcase their creativity and initiative. Projects will feature wide range of strategies to educate others on the types of bullying, and appropriate responses to bullying behaviour. It is hoped that the exhibits will inspire greater awareness and more robust preventative measures in schools and in the workplace. Participants are encouraged to use a variety of display mediums for their projects, which include short videos, posters, board games, 3D display boards, photography, animated formats, PowerPoint presentations (3 minutes maximum) and poetry.

“The Family Resource Centre staff has been working closely with partner schools this year to encourage students to take part in the STOOD UP Fair,” said FRC’s Programme Coordinator Charmaine Miller.

“Our outreach work in the schools has reaped welcome results so we are expecting more entries to the fair than ever this year. The anti-bullying message is definitely gaining greater traction. The Stood Up Fair will provide a focal point for students who have been inspired to work on assignments to prevent and stop cyber bullying, physical bullying and verbal assault. The strategies that are in their projects promise to be as insightful as they are inspiring to their peers and to adults,” she concluded.

Project submissions must include positive and safe messages with a clear anti-bullying message. Participants are reminded that 10-12 year old exhibitors must pick one of the following themes: Be A Buddy, Not A Bully; Bullyproof Your School, or The Bully Impact. Themes for students aged between 13-15 years old are: Don’t be Mean Behind the Screen, Bullyproof Your School, or Don’t Bully Be CaymanKind.

Each age category is eligible to win 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes.

FRC reminds contestants that the registration deadline has been extended to Tuesday, 22 October. For further details, send an email to [email protected] or call the Family Resource Centre on 949-0006 or visit www.frc.gov.ky website.