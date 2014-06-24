Cayman Stingray Swim Club’s (SSC) young swimmers SKY finish with strong showing and club celebratory banquet

Led by Stingray’s youngest swimmers, SKY finished the year with a strong showing at the Caledonian Global Swim Meet, taking home a first place overall finish for the first time in over two years!

Corey Westerborg and Allyson Belfonte led the charge for Stingray, each posting huge PB’s and record swims. Westerborg swam to CIASA and National records in the 50 Back, 100 Back, 100 IM 100 Freestyle and 50 Breaststroke, and adding an additional National record in the 200 IM. Belfonte broke national records in the 100 IM, 50 Free, 50 Back and 100 Free. Ali Jackson joined them in breaking the 100 IM National record as well.

Westerborg and Jackson both brought home high point awards (9-10 boys and 11-12 girls, respectively). Jake Bailey (11-12 boys), Sam Bailey (13-14 girls), Jonathan Key (13-14 Boys), Brandon Williams (15-Over Boys) and Catriona MacRae (15-Over Girls) also took home high point awards for their age group.

On Sunday June 22 SSC celebrated their swimmers at it’s Annual Awards Banquet at The Westin Grand Cayman.

The 2013-2014 season, characterised by successes and personal growth; long hours, hard work, early mornings, doubles and dryland gym sessions, was also the last full season for some swimmers who, as they head overseas to continue their education, will join the ranks of Stingray’s overseas members who return home for school holiday’s and swim training.

Simon Butler graduated from Cayman Prep and High School this year and is going to Repton School in England; Wunyae Crawford finished his A Levels and is going to Northumbria University, also in England and Katie Klein is headed to Baylor School in Chattanoga, Tennessee in the United States.

Swimmers and families took part in a great lunch, completed fun quizzes and were treated to a showing of the popular Bohemian Rhapsody by SSC which debuted earlier this year at the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association (CIASA) Splash, Dash and Dine with Champions fundraising dinner. It was also featured on the home page of popular swimming website SwimSwam. A second slide show with highlights of the year, including Stingray’s Island Games and CARIFTA swimmers closed out the afternoon and will be available on line shortly.

All Stingray members received certificates of good standing and those who achieved Time Standards – which are awarded based on the American Age Group time standards – received their badges.

Stingray’s head coach Andy Copley then presented the day’s awards, starting with The Shepheard Cup. This trophy is awarded to a swimmer who trains hard, is enthusiastic about swimming, doesn’t always have to win, but does well and represents his or her Club and country with pride at home and overseas. The 2014 recipient, Corey Westerborg, had an incredible season, closing it out as the holder of 3 CIASA long course; 6 CIASA short course; 10 National long course; 13 National short course; 7 SSC long course and 12 SSC short course records.

The Shepheard Cup, donated by former SSC Coach, Coach Marie, her husband Peter Shepheard and their daughter Coach Charlotte – a swim family – as a legacy to their son Leo, who died tragically at 19-years-old in a car accident. With the Shepheard family’s permission, SSC uses the opportunity of presenting the Cup to send an important message to the swimmers, some of whom are now starting to drive, about road safety, the absolute need to wear a seat belt and not to drink and drive.

Following on were awards for Spirit and Sportmanship, and Most Improved in each age group; as well as for Swimmers of the Year in the 12 & Under and 13 & Over age groups.

Swimmers recognised for their outstanding Spirit and Sportsmanship were: Bronze Group, John Fleming; Silver Group, Electra McFarlane; Gold Group, Ria Plunkett and Senior Group, Andrew Smilley. While those who received recognition as Most Improved were: Bronze Group, Allyson Belfonte; Silver Group, Sophie Hayman; Gold Group, Ian MacRae and Senior Group, Jonathan Key.

The 12 & Under Swimmer of the Year was presented to Alison Jackson, who also closed out the season with a number of CIASA, National and SSC records as well as a Silver CARIFTA medal won in Aruba in April of this year in the 50m Breaststroke (36.25). The 13 & Over Swimmer of the Year went to Chris Courtis, one of Stingray’s college swimmers who has been back in Cayman training. He earned recognition for his leadership on deck and in the pool, along with his new CIASA senior records in the 50m Backstroke – long course (27.67) and short course (26.16) – which are records formerly held by Olympian Brett Fraser.

SSC President, Amanda Roberts thanked all the swimmers, volunteers and parents. Sheena Westerborg, Dr Nigel Boothe and Ciara Shiel were recognised as “Parent Volunteers of the Year”. President Roberts presented Ms Anne Marie, an employee at the Lions Pool who can always find that lost towel, missing shoe or misplaced water bottle, with a gift from the club and she thanked Coach Andy, on behalf of the club for the passion, committment and leadership he brings to the club day in and day out. “We have had a great year. We look forward to next year, and to seeing the club continue to grow as we add another coach and focus on teaching all our swimmers the joys of swimming in a safe, family based club atmosphere,” she said.

Attendees won a number of great prizes donated by perennial friends of swimming such as Atlantis Submarines, Red Sail Sports, Jacques Scott, Sports Port Ltd and Casanova and a number of other companies.

This summer will see Stingray swimmers in action in the Scottish Age Group Nationals, 25-29 June; Sarasota Sharks Open, 26-30June; St Petersburg Invitational, 3-7 July; Commonwealth Games, 23 July-3 August; and the 2014 Southern Zone Senior Championships, 29 July-2 August.

PHOTOS SSC