Cayman: Statement regarding Boris Johnson as next UK Prime Minister By Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA

23-7-2019

Boris Johnson & Alden McLaughlin

I and the people of the Cayman Islands congratulate The Right Honourable Boris Johnson on his election as Leader of the Conservative Party and on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

I had the pleasure of first meeting Mr. Johnson in October 2017 at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. He has long been a friend to the Cayman Islands joining us most recently last year as we celebrated the 60th anniversary of our Coat of Arms at a ceremony in London.

I look forward to the Joint Ministerial Council Conference in London in November this year when we will have the opportunity to meet with members of Mr. Johnson’s government to discuss matters of common interest between the UK and the Cayman Islands and the way forward as we embark on yet another historical change in world politics.

Mr. Johnson will take over from The Right Honourable Theresa May as Prime Minister. We wish him well as he navigates the issue of Brexit.

We appreciate the work Ms May did to support us during her term and look forward to working with Mr. Johnson and the new government